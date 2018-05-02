Historic Change For Boy Scouts Allows Girls To Join

The Boy Scouts of American are welcoming girls and will be known as Scouts BSA. The new change comes after the Boy Scouts voted to allow girls in last October.

The new campaign called “Scout Me In” will begin programs in communities across the country this summer.

Officials from the Buffalo Trace Council in Evansville say they are excited about beginning new adventures together and it’s only the start of great things. Starting this fall the Buffalo Trace Council which serves parts of Southwester Indiana and Southern Illinois will start accepting girls this fall.

John Harding, Scout Executive says, “The organization name of Boy Scouts of America is not changing, it is iconic, we’ve been in existence since 1910, but we’ve had some programmatic changes of the last 150 years, and this is another one of those dynamics that I think is going to be a big benefit.”

Boy Scout leaders say they did a lot of research with families who have expressed interest in serving young girls before making their decision, but say the girls will be separate from the boys in most functions.

Harding said, “Serving girls is going to be a bit unique, because in our small group settings, the programs will be separate and by gender, there will be all cub scout boy dens and all cub scout girl dens, served by different den leaders, and periodically they will come together with some joint activities.”

Comments

comments