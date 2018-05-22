Home Indiana Historic Birdseye Building is Unsalvageable Due to Fire Damage May 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The historic Koerner Block Building can not be saved following damage it sustained from a fire in October of 2017.

A foundation has been set up by the Koerner Block Committee Foundation so that the property may be purchased in order to clean it up and resource it.

However there is a $10,000 tax lien against the property, which must be paid before ownership can be passed on. Dubois County Attorney is currently working with the foundation to find a way for a purchase to be made.

On June 8th, the remnants of the building will be demolished. On June 9th from 8:00AM to 4:00PM, and June 10th from 1:00PM to 4:00PM, there will be a “block stacking party”.

During these hours, volunteers are being asked to come and stack bricks from the remaining demolition. Crews will be saving the cast iron and oak from the building as well to help integrate it into the new building if it ever gets built.

Comments

comments