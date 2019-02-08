Historic Audubon School to Become Senior Housing

City officials in Henderson are hoping a new housing development will rejuvenate the city’s East End.

The historic Audubon School building will now be transformed into affordable senior housing. The city hopes with the new housing development, more businesses will follow along. It’s just one step in the city’s long term plan to revitalize the East End.

“This is an area of town that really, in some ways, has been … not been taken care of,” said Henderson Mayor Steve Austin. “Not had the… the attention paid to it over the years.

“We’ve set a goal to improve the entire area. We think it might draw some business and other interest out here.”

A total of 49 housing units will be built featuring 30 one-bedroom apartments and 19 two-bedroom apartments. According to the developers, the building will recreate the feeling of the old school.

This is the first time in 13 years Henderson has received funding from the Kentucky Housing Corporation for new affordable housing units. The cost of the project is estimated at $8.2 million.

