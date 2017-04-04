Hip Hop Legend Locksmith is Coming to Evansville!
Friends of mine were freaking out when it was announced that Locksmith was coming to Evansville.
The name sounded familiar, but I couldn’t place it.
Here we come, Google… This guy has been featured on MTV several times, and his latest music video aired on BET!
#BelieveThat
Tickets to Locksmith live are only $15, and the show features local popular Hip Hop artists Suess, Kelo, Oneshot, Cashdro, and McIntosh.
Y’all know how I like links:
LOCKSMITH – https://www.youtube.com/user/iamlocksmith
www.iamlocksmith.com
https://www.facebook.com/IAmLocksmith
SUESS – https://www.facebook.com/seuss.mace
KELO – https://www.facebook.com/tyrone.northington
OneSHOT – https://www.facebook.com/LegendaryOneSHOT
McInto$h – https://www.facebook.com/jorell.mcintosh
Ca$dro – https://www.facebook.com/Mr.B90X
SHADOWS GATHERING ( Devil Devoy & Sinumatic )
https://www.facebook.com/rdevoy
https://www.facebook.com/Sinumatic
Tickets onsale at PG [cash only],
online tickets on sale at – www.iamlock.com and eventbrite
15$
