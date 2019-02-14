Hip Hop & Hollywood Glam? What a Party!

Did you miss out on Kelo’s “Grungy Christmas Party” at O’Brian’s??

Fear not!

The show gets even bigger and better this time around with Kelo Kaddafi Presents V-Day V2 (Valentine’s Day Volume 2)!

Find your inner 70s glam celebrity and, alone or with your dearly beloved, come see Kelo & Co do up Valentine’s Day like you’ve never seen or heard before!

You won’t want to miss this show, so mark the date now.

Rock your best Hollywood glam gear at O’Brian’s and hear your favorite hip hop artists, and discover new faves!

We’ll have VIANVII gear and Bang Bang Ballistics jewelry for sale too!

And, get this, each artist gets 15 minutes to shine before we move on!

We’ll see you Friday (February 15th) dressed to the Hollywood 9’s.

