Hip Hop Architecture Camp Taking Place in July

EVPL and YMCA Caldwell are teaming with The Hip Hop Architect and Autodesk to host the Hip Hop Architecture Camp at YMCA Caldwell Center!

This one week cam is for middle school aged children who will be introduced to topics such as architecture, urban planning, creative place-making, and economic development through the lens of hip hop culture. And it is free for all participants!

Michael Ford, AKA The Hip Hop Architect, is the creator of this event as well as the co-founder of The Urban Arts Collective. A nationally renowned educator and speaker. he has delivered keynotes at a The 2016 American Institute of Architects National Conference on Hip Hop Architecture, SXSW, and Toronto Interior Design Show, as well as a TEDx Talk on Hip Hop Architecture.

Charles Sutton of EVPL said they wanted to bring the camp to Evansville because “the Hip Hop Architecture Camp demonstrates how the elements of hip hop and hip hop culture can be used to teach you about architecture and urban planning.”

The camp will take place July 9th-July 13th. To those interested in attending, visit their website hiphoparchitecture.com to sign up.

