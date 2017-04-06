Home2Suites by Hilton Opens in Evansville

An all-suites hotel has made its way to the city of Evansville.



Home2 Suites by Hilton is now open to the public.

The new hotel is located on Walnut Street, near Interstate 69 and the Lloyd Expressway.

Home2 Suites is putting an emphasis on being environmentally friendly.

The hotel is made up of more than a hundred rooms and even has a salt water pool.

By staying at the hotel, you can earn points through the Hilton Honors Loyalty program.

Reservations can be made online.

