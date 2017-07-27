Hike Beautiful Hemlock Cliffs

Everyone talks about “Garden of the Gods”, but I’ve got your new favorite hiking destination!

Welcome to Nature…Hemlock Cliffs is a place of tranquility and reflection.

This beautiful valley boasts a cool climate (because of the box canyon), seasonal waterfalls (which freeze over and are absolutely gorgeous in winter), stunning cliffs, jagged bluffs, dense forest canopy, and sandstone formations.

If you like overhangs, rock shelters, and ravines surrounded by lush vegetation…this fairy forest is for you.

And just under your feet in the limestone are springs, small caves, and subterranean conduits.

The trail is easy to follow, and rated as “Medium” online, which means it’s not too gnarly.

The one mile hiking trail takes about 2 hours, and that’s at a low stroll rate.

You can even make a weekend out of it by camping above the cliffs, that’s a spectacular view as well!

Beautiful, peaceful, and open year round, Hemlock Cliffs is a Nature lover’s delight!

