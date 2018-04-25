Home Kentucky Highway Reopens After Semi Accident Spills Molten Metal April 25th, 2018 Nolan Barnett Kentucky, Owensboro

U.S. 231 has reopened after a semi crash closed the busy stretch of highway in Daviess County, Kentucky. All northbound lanes are open again, but the southbound lanes will remain closed, because it was damaged by molten aluminum.

The accident happened yesterday afternoon before 5:00 just south of the Natcher Bridge in Owensboro.

According to sheriff’s deputies the driver said he choked on a drink which caused him to lose control of the truck and swerve into a ditch. The truck was carrying molten aluminum, which spilled all over the roadway.

There were no reported injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

Comments

comments