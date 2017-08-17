Home Kentucky Highway Closures In Place For Parts Of Henderson, Webster, And Hopkins Counties August 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

There are several highway closures planned for railroad crossing upgrades at numerous locations in parts of Henderson, Webster, and Hopkins Counties. We have the following update on the work schedule. Some of these closure dates may change in the coming weeks.

The full schedule of closures can be found below:

Thursday, August 17th

Flat Creek Road in Hopkins Co. is expected to reopen around 8 a.m., CDT

Curtis Mine Road in Hopkins Co. will close at 7:00 a.m., CDT, with expectation it will reopen late in the afternoon. Residents have been notified.

Sunday, August 20 to Tuesday, August 22

North Ingraham Street in Henderson CLOSED at RR Overpass between 3rd Street & 4th Street

Week of August 22nd

– KY 336/Grapevine Road in Hopkins Co. to CLOSE at milepoint 2.195

– McCoy Avenue in Madisonville

– North Kentucky Avenue in Madisonville

Week of August 20th-Tentative

– KY 2248/Anthoston-Frog Island Road at milepoint 1.004 in Henderson County

– Cherry Hill Road in Henderson County

– Knoblick Rd Henderson County

– Peddler-McDonald Road near Robards in Henderson County

– East Jefferson in Sebree/Webster County

– Webster Street in Sebree/Webster County

– KY 56/Main Street at milepoint 12.359 in Sebree/Webster County

– West Mill Street in Sebree/Webster County

– Breton Road near Slaughters in Webster County

– Slaughters-Elmwood Road near Slaughters in Webster County

Week of August 28-Tentative

– KY 1581/Pride Ave in Madisonville

– Bean Cemetery Road in Hopkins County

– Hawkins Lane in Hopkins County

– KY 630/Columbia Schoolhouse Road near Manitou in Hopkins County

– KY 3220/Happy Lane in Hopkins County

– KY 502/Coiltown Road at Nebo in Hopkins County

– KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road in Hopkins County

– Church Street in Providence/Webster County

– South Finley Street Providence/Webster County

– KY 293/Harmon Street Providence/Webster County

– Bellville Road Providence/Webster County

– KY 120/West Main St Providence/Webster County

– Baptist Hill Road in Webster County

– Luttontown-Lisman Road in Webster County

CSX says it will try to avoid closing adjacent crossing, if possible, to allow appropriate crossing points. You can find updates at KYTC District 2.

Comments

comments