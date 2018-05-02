Highway 41 Reopened After Crash
Highway 41 has reopened at Virginia Street.
Police have only said the accident that closed the road involved a motorized bike and a Honda Civic. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but beyond that there is no word as to how serious their injuries might be.
Original Story:
A crash on Highway 41 is causing some road closure.
Evansville Police is shutting down Highway 41 at Virginia in all directions due to the crash.
Closure expected to last for 2-3 hours.
Detour for north/south traffic will be Weinbach or Governor/ Garvin. East/ west detour will be Lloyd Expressway or Columbia.
