Emergency crews are on their way to the scene of an overturned semi truck in Gibson County. Northbound Highway 41 is closed at 100 West due to that accident.

There are reports of a semi truck overturned with gravel all over the roadway.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area, if possible.

There’s no word on when the road will reopen.

