Highway 41 Back Open in Gibson County

Highway 41 is back open at the intersection of 100 West in Gibson County. Drivers are being asked to use caution in the area as traffic is backed up at this time.

A multi-vehicle crash at that intersection caused the intersection at 100 West to shut it down in all directions for just under an hour.

There’s no word on what caused the accident.

Traffic is slowly moving through the area.

A milt-vehicle crash closes down Highway 41 in all directions at the intersection of 100 West in Gibson County. Emergency crews are on the scene of the accident.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. There’s no word on when the intersection will reopen.

We will update you as information becomes available.

