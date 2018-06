Home Indiana Highway 41 and Other Affected Roads Reopening After Train Derailment June 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Crews are currently in the process of reopening roads that have been closed due to the train derailment. This includes Highway 41.

Barricades are being removed now, and roads should all be open soon.

The evacuation is being lifted as well, and residents will be able to return home.

Drivers who encounter barricades are reminded to not drive around them.

