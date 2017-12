USI Men’s Basketball wraps up the first contest of its regular season conference schedule in overtime fashion with a 84-75 victory over Lewis.

The Eagles were led by senior Marcellous Washington, who had 22 points points. Reitz grads Alex Stein and Nate Hansen combined for 35 points, and freshman Emmanuel Little recorded 18 points and 8 rebounds.



