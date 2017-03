Kent State erupted for 17 runs as they swept a doubleheader against the University of Evansville softball team on Wednesday night at Cooper Stadium.

The Golden Flashes (12-16) picked up a 9-1 win over Evansville (12-16) in game one before taking the second end of the doubleheader by a final of 8-2.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments