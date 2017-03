After 17 lead changes, No. 6 seed Truman State upset No. 3 seed USI Thursday in the Screaming Eagles hometown of Evansville, winning 69-68, at the Ford Center. The Eagles watch its record go 25-4 overall, while Truman goes 22-8.

The Eagles will have to wait until Sunday night to see if they receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional.



