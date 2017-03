The No. 8 Castle Knights defeat No. 1 New Albany, and nationally recognized junior Romeo Langford, in the 4A Seymour Regional Championship Saturday to advance to semi-state against Ben Davis next weekend.

The Knights hand New Albany its fourth loss on the season, and move to (24-3) and on the year.

Catch the latest with the Knights this week on 44News and wevv.com.



