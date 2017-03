Home Indiana HIGHLIGHTS: No. 5 Wood Memorial Falls Short in 1A Regional Championship March 11th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Coming off a semifinal win over Loogootee Saturday morning, The Trojans fall to New Washington 67-62 in the regional championship later in the day.

The No. 5 Trojans finish (22-6) on the season.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



