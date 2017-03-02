HIGHLIGHTS: Memorial’s Adam Eberhard Returns to Evansville, Helps Bellarmine Win GLVC Opener

Memorial grad and Bellarmine sophomore Adam Eberhard returns to the Tri-state to play in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament, which is playing at the Ford Center in Evansville.

Eberhard, a first team All-GL VC selection, finished with 10 points and nine boards in Bellarmine’s 79-62 win over Drury.

Bellarmine is ranked fourth across Division II hoops, and is the first seed in the tournament. The USI men are are seeded third, so both teams could end up in the GLVC Tournament championship game if the Eagles and Knights continue to win.



