Kentucky Wesleyan fall to Quincy, 78-75, to end its season in Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The Panthers finished (28-3) on the year, and recorded a perfect (12-0) run in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference this season. KWC also went (19-0) at the Owensboro Sports Center.



