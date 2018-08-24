Highland and Hazleton Challenger Hold Joint Practice

The Highland Challenger League is a long way from Evansville.

However, they found a team just like them out of Hazleton, Pa. at the Little League World Series.

The two Challenger programs will play against each other Saturday morning in an exhibition game at Volunteer Stadium, but there will be no loser.

The Challenger Division of Little League is a chance for children with developmental disabilities to play baseball, and the players have taken it a step further.

Several players from both teams showed Friday that the end goal is to have fun and cheer each other on instead of worrying about balls and strikes.

