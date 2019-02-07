Highland Elementary Students Collecting ‘Coins for Konner’

A Highland Elementary kindergarten student is fighting for his life, but not without the support of his entire school.

The school has raised money for 6-year old Konner Gwaltney since the beginning; ‘Coins For Konner’ is the first student-run fundraiser. This is also the first time Konner has been back to school since his diagnosis on October 5th.

That’s when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia but his classmates certainly haven’t forgotten him.

Konnor’s teacher Maureen Waller says, “Konner’s grandparents sent us a monkey in a backpack, and the monkey sits in his seat and I put his little nameplate there. The monkey sits at his seat, and I put a little picture, and he has his nameplate there. So the monkey is there just to remind us of Konner, and it’s kind of his place holder it’s keeping his seat warm.”

Konner’s parents aren’t in the picture, so his grandmother takes care of him. They are constantly making trips to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, but Konner doesn’t mind traveling.

“I don’t like to go in there, but I like to travel so I can play with my iPad,” says Konner.

But all that traveling on top of medical expenses really adds up, so Konner’s sister Briley Gwaltney and the other students in the National Elementary Honors Society started Coins for Konner.

“My brother really needs that money so it’s awesome,” says Briley.

Now teachers at Highland Elementary say the students can’t wait to bring their Coins for Konner to school.

“You should see, I mean, the kids are so proud. Baggies they bring absolute baggies, and their bags are so heavy they can barely walk down the hall, and they’re just so proud of themselves,” says Mrs. Waller.

Although he says he’s grateful for every penny raised, all those coins could never add up to how much he loves his sister and grandmother.

“You know how much. To the moon and back,” says Konnor.

The students are raising money all week long, and plan to count all the coins for Konner on Friday.

