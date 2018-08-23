Home Indiana Evansville Highland Challenger on Ride of a Lifetime at Little League World Series August 23rd, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Highland Challenger League Baseball team has touched down in Williamsport, Pa. for the Challenger league Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series.

Highland Challenger out of Evansville consists of players with developmental disabilities who want to play the game of baseball.

The team reached its goal of raising $160,000 to make the trip, courtesy of donations from across the Tri-State.

The team departed from the Evansville Regional Airport Thursday morning by charter plane and Sports Anchor/Reporter Nick Ruffolo flew with the team.

He will have exclusive coverage of Highland Challenger’s adventures through Sunday, including Saturday’s exhibition game.

View stories on-air and online at wevv.com.

