Home Indiana Evansville Highland Challenger League Says Farewell To Fall Season October 28th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Evansville, Indiana

After an exciting year of getting to play in the Little League World Series, the Highland Challenger Team said farewell to the fall season. The field was filled with excitement and to some this game of baseball meant so much more.

With each run and each swing, players of the Highland Challenger League enjoyed every minute of their last game of the season.

“The excitement is so exciting,” says Levi Riggs, Highland Challenger League player. “The kids are filled with energy and they like playing baseball.”

The day was about finishing the season strong and putting a smile on the faces of the athletes.

“It’s just a sense of joy knowing, you know, people with disabilities get to play the game of baseball and not have to worry about what they have to go through in everyday life,” says Owen George, Highland Challenger League player.

Athletes received a trophy for all of their work and dedication to the game. For some players it means receiving a trophy for the first time.

“It’s a participation trophy, but these kids do more than just participate,” says Mike Pokorney, Highland Challenger League president. “They’re active in our league and they come out and give it everything they’ve got.”

Baseball and softball players from Olney Central College came out as buddies on the playing field.

“It really helped me appreciate just life itself because it’s a simple game, but not everybody gets the equal opportunity to play it and it’s just nice to be able to appreciate that,” says Thomas King, Olney Central College baseball player.

The team cheered each other on and although the season is over, the athletes say the game meant so much more.

“We’ve accomplished something,” says George. “Some of these kids may have never gotten one, a trophy before in their life, and in this league you can say I’ve gotten one being a kid with a disability and that means a lot.”

The League is always looking for new players to join the team. The 2019 season will begin in April.

Comments

comments