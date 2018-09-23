Highland Challenger League Kicks Off Fall Season

The Highland Challenger League is back to its normal schedule with the fall season kicking off Sunday.

However, just because the big trip to the Little League World Series is complete does not mean the league is done growing and improving.

President Matt Pokorney and the board members are continually looking for ways to make the game of baseball accessible to everyone.

The next big project is an $80,000 resurfacing of the lower Highland Baseball parking lot to make it more ADA compliant.

