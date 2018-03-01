Highland Challenger League Headed to LLWS
The Highland Challenger League continues to make dreams come true.
The organization gives local youth with developmental disabilities a chance to play baseball and it surprised athletes with another gift Thursday.
League President Matt Pokorney and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke surprised families of the Challenger League with a trip to the Little League World Series.
The team will send 15 players to Williamsport, Pa. for an exhibition game on Aug. 25.
Highland’s club was chosen from a pool of over 40,000 teams across the globe and the reactions from the players were a sight to see.