Highland Challenger League Headed to LLWS

The Highland Challenger League continues to make dreams come true.

The organization gives local youth with developmental disabilities a chance to play baseball and it surprised athletes with another gift Thursday.

League President Matt Pokorney and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke surprised families of the Challenger League with a trip to the Little League World Series.

The team will send 15 players to Williamsport, Pa. for an exhibition game on Aug. 25.

Highland’s club was chosen from a pool of over 40,000 teams across the globe and the reactions from the players were a sight to see.

Comments

comments