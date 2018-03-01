44News | Evansville, IN

Highland Challenger League Headed to LLWS

March 1st, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Highland Challenger League continues to make dreams come true.

The organization gives local youth with developmental disabilities a chance to play baseball and it surprised athletes with another gift Thursday.

League President Matt Pokorney and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke surprised families of the Challenger League with a trip to the Little League World Series.

The team will send 15 players to Williamsport, Pa. for an exhibition game on Aug. 25.

Highland’s club was chosen from a pool of over 40,000 teams across the globe and the reactions from the players were a sight to see.

