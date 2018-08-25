44News | Evansville, IN

Highland Challenger Baseball Makes Memories at Little League World Series

August 25th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Highland Challenger League out of Evansville is wrapping up its debut at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Sports Anchor/Reporter Nick Ruffolo is out east airing exclusive coverage on-air and online of the team’s adventures.

Some of the players were awake before sunrise Saturday, unable to sleep because of the excitement surrounding the team’s exhibition game against Hazleton Challenger.

Once the game began, there were smiles aplenty from both teams as the players made memories that will last a lifetime.

Highland Challenger returns to the Tri-State Sunday and Nick Ruffolo will have coverage of the team’s homecoming online and on-air during 44News at 9 and 10 p.m.

