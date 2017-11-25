Home Indiana Evansville Highland Challenger Baseball League Hosts Annual Fundraiser Event November 25th, 2017 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

The Highland Challenger baseball league brought many families together to raise funds for their upcoming season. All kinds of folks including members from local law enforcement was there to support a great cause.

Their mission has always been to provide a great athletic experience for disabled kids. The president of the Highland Challenger league, Matt Pokorney says the event itself attracted over 500 people. He says, “It is the biggest fundraiser of the year and we’re excited that the community has just supported us throughout the year but at the end of the year that is when we need our funds the most to get the year started for the next year.”

One parent of a child that is on the league says “For someone with a disability to go out and have maybe what we might call it normal day of playing sports of playing baseball. I think it means the world to them you can see it on these kids, on their faces.”

Many of the guests were attracted to the various sports memorabilia that filled the room including a signed Roger Staubach football and a signed Wayne Gretsky hockey jersey.

Without a supportive community, events like this would not be possible says the president of the Highland Challenger league.

Pokorney says, “We have a great community, we have a lot of support from our city and of course from our community. Our local Evansville Fire department, Sheriff’s department, and police departments support us well. We have a great community that stands behind us. It’s important for us.”

The president of the Highland Challenger league encourages parents that have kids with disabilities to feel more than welcome to enroll them into the team.

To learn more about joining, visit http://www.leaguelineup.com/directors.asp?url=highlandbaseballclub&sid=129628507

