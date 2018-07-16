Highland Baseball Prepares for Big Stages

Highland Little League Baseball out of Evansville is having a fun month!

The Highland 12U and 14U teams are preparing for state later this month. With 350 programs across 14 districts, the Evansville team is just one of nearly one dozen to compete for a state title. The 12U team competes this weekend in Indianapolis. The 14U team competes in Greenwood on July 25.

The Highland Challenger team is set to compete at the Challanger Little League World Series August 25 in Williamsport.



