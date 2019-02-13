High Water Shuts Down 16 Roads in Dubois County

The Dubois County Highway Department released a list of roadway portions affected by high water. The 16 roads blocked by water include:
- County Road 875W south of County Road 150N.
- County Road 50N west of County Road 750W.
- County Road 800W north of County Road 300S.
- Division Road east of County Road 600W.
- County Road 620W at Dillon Creek.
- County Road 150S west of Old Huntingburg Road.
- Ell Creek Road north of County Road 400S.
- Portersville Bridge Road north of the Daviess County bridge.
- Portersville Road West east of County Road 500W.
- County Road 700N east of Portersville Road.
- County Road 600N west of County Road 200W.
- Old Huntingburg Road north of County Road 400S.
- County Road 400S west of Ell Creek Road.
- County Road 400S east of U.S. 231.
- County Road 130W north of County Road 400S.
- East First Street in the Huntingburg area west of County Road 75W.