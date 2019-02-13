High Water Shuts Down 16 Roads in Dubois County

The Dubois County Highway Department released a list of roadway portions affected by high water. The 16 roads blocked by water include:

County Road 875W south of County Road 150N.

County Road 50N west of County Road 750W.

County Road 800W north of County Road 300S.

Division Road east of County Road 600W.

County Road 620W at Dillon Creek.

County Road 150S west of Old Huntingburg Road.

Ell Creek Road north of County Road 400S.

Portersville Bridge Road north of the Daviess County bridge.

Portersville Road West east of County Road 500W.

County Road 700N east of Portersville Road.

County Road 600N west of County Road 200W.

Old Huntingburg Road north of County Road 400S.

County Road 400S west of Ell Creek Road.

County Road 400S east of U.S. 231.

County Road 130W north of County Road 400S.

East First Street in the Huntingburg area west of County Road 75W.

Comments

comments