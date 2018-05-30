Home Indiana High Temperatures Causing High Electric Bills May 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A very warm May might drive June electric bills higher than usual, and Vectren wants to urge customers to be mindful of energy efficient recourses given this early start to the summer.

During the month of May, temperatures were much higher than usual for spring, which caused customers to start using their air conditioners and cooling fans earlier than usual.

“May was significantly warmer than normal and has undoubtedly caused customers’ cooling systems to run earlier and more often than last spring,” said Brad Ellsworth, president of Vectren Energy Delivery-South. “The early start to summer is certainly driving energy usage and bills higher. We are encouraging customers that may find themselves with a higher than expected bill to reach out to us before they have an issue with paying their bill.”

Vectren offers a variety of energy-saving tips as well as information on additional energy efficiency programs for residential and business at vectren.com/savings.

Customers who may be challenged to pay or those who have received a disconnect notice should call Vectren at 1-800-227-1376 to see if they qualify for a payment arrangement, where the bill amount can be spread into smaller payments over a set period of time.

