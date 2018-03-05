High Speed Pursuit Leads To Arrests

A report of a stolen vehicle leads to a high speed chase in Daviess County. Robert Light, 34, is facing several charges, including speeding, wanton endangerment, fleeing, reckless driving, and receiving stolen property (over $10,000).

Over the weekend, Kentucky State Police saw a vehicle fitting the description of a car reported stolen earlier in the day.

When troopers tried to stop the vehicle, they said the driver sped off. Troopers pursued the stolen vehicle for about six miles on Ewing Street, 4th Street, Jeff Place, West 5th Street Road, Lyddane Bridge to Lee Rudy Road.

While fleeing, troopers say the driver failed to see the road was flooded and drove into three to four feet of water.

During the investigation, troopers discovered the passenger, Lauren Laroche, 36, had an active warrant for her arrest. Both Light and Laroche were taken to the Daviess County Jail.

Comments

comments