High Speed Internet Available In Huntingburg

April 25th, 2018 Indiana

More homeowners in Huntingburg have access to high-speed internet. The High Speed Huntingburg Fiber Broadband is available to most of the city now, and will be available everywhere by the end of May.

This three-phase project began in 2016 thanks to a partnership between the Huntingburg Common Council and Perry Spencer Communications.

The first two phases have been completed, but the third phase is underway in the southern part of the city.

Free WiFi services will also be available soon in the downtown Fourth Street area.

If the city can cover the $7,000 installation cost, PSC will provide the service for free.

