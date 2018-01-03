High-Speed Chase Leads Police into Henderson

44News is following developing news out of Evansville where police are searching an area of Interstate 69 after a car chase.

Police say the chase started just after 7 p.m. Wednesday near Pollack and Burdette. Dispatchers say the chase then moved into Henderson and continued south.

Along the way, police say someone threw objects from the car along 69 and the Covert Avenue exit. That’s where police are now searching for clues.

More information will be updated once it becomes available.

