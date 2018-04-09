High-Speed Chase Ends With Driver Crashing In Evansville

A high-speed chase through two counties ends with an Evansville man’s arrest. Chandler Police tried to stop a vehicle driven by Reanell Dixon, 43, of Evansville, just before 11:30 last night, after police say he was driving without headlights along State Road 62 and Gardner Road.

Police say Dixon took off driving over 100 miles per hour into Vanderburgh County. The pursuit ended on South Boeke Road, near Sweetser Avenue in Evansville.

Authorities say Dixon lost control, crashed through a fence and hit a parked vehicle. Dixon fled on foot, but was apprehended shortly after by an EPD K9.

Dixon was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He was wanted on a warrant out of Vanderburgh County. Evansville Police seized narcotics after Dixon’s apprehension.

Police say the vehicle Dixon was driving was reported stolen in Evansville about an hour before the pursuit began.

Dixon is charged with resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, reckless driving, and driving while suspended with prior suspension. He could face additional charges in Vanderburgh County.

