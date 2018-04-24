Home Indiana High Speed Chase Ends After Driver Crashes Into Utility Pole April 24th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh

A high-speed chase ends after the driver crashes into a utility pole in Warrick County. Jason Wilkinson, 31, of Grandview, is facing a plethora of charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties.

Around 3:00 this morning, Newburgh Police tried to stop Wilkinson’s vehicle due to fake registration. But police say Wilkinson led them on a pursuit. Officers used stop sticks during the pursuit.

The chase ended when Wilkinson lost control and hit a utility pole. Police say Wilkinson tried to run, but he was caught after a short chase.

Police say the vehicle was reported stolen out of Evansville.

Wilkinson is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting law enforcement, and reckless driving. He will also be cited for disregarding traffic control device, false registration, speeding, and failure to signal turn.

Wilkinson is being held in the Warrick County Jail.

