High Speed Chase Ends With Arrest In Christian County February 12th, 2018

A high speed chase ends with the arrest of a Christian County man. On Saturday night, a trooper saw a vehicle pull out of a gas station causing the rear tire to spin. The trooper says the vehicle began fish-tailing on the roadway.

When the trooper tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver later identified as Jordan Shepherd, 18, of Hopkinsville, continued driving westbound on Crofton Dawson Road.

The pursuit ended when Shepherd lost control of his vehicle, went through a ditch, into a residential yard, and back onto the roadway.

Shepherd was arrested and taken to the Christian County Jail. He’s charged with Speeding, Reckless Driving, Fleeing Police, Wanton Endangerment, and Criminal Mischief.

