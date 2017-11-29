Home Indiana Evansville High Score Saloon Arcade Bar Opening Next Month November 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A new video game arcade that will double as a bar and lounge will be opening next month in Evansville. High Score Saloon is located on Main Street and will feature 12 pinball machines, 18 arcade games, four gaming stations, along with eight craft beers on tap.

Pinball is 50 cents a play or three for a dollar. The arcade games and gaming stations are free.

You can also get your grub on with foods like hotdogs, pizza, popcorn, soft pretzels, and chips.

High Score Saloon is set to open on Monday, December 18th.

A soft opening is slated for Wednesday, December 13th.

Initially the arcade will be for adults 21 and older. In the future High Score Saloon hopes to open doors to a younger demographic for non-profit events and community outreach.

For more information, visit High Score Saloon.

