High School Students Learning about Engineering, Manufacturing at USI

High school students are learning about engineering and manufacturing at the University of Southern Indiana campus. The camp is for high school students who are interested in engineering. They get a chance to see how it directly applies to manufacturers.

Campers will spend the week working on their own computers called Raspberry Pi. They will be able to apply their engineering work to a water jet at the Applied Engineering Center on campus.

Instructor of Engineering Dave Ellert said, “It’s a full manufacturing piece of equipment. So you’ve got this kind of hobby pie going into manufacturing. So I think they get a good idea of design and manufacturing as part of this package as well too.”

The campers will also take a field trip to the Toyota plant to see some engineering in action.

At the end of the week, the students will showcase all of their accomplishments to family and friends.

