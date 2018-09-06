Home Indiana Evansville High School Students Experience AT&T’s It Can Wait Campaign September 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

AT&T taught Reitz High School students how dangerous distracted driving can be by using virtual reality.

This is part of AT&T’s “It Can Wait” campaign, which aims at keeping the roads safe for all drivers.

A study conducted by the company found 9 out of ten people use their phone while driving, and texting isn’t the only issue. Distracted driving includes checking emails and scrolling through social media.

Officials say when you take your eyes off the road for even a second, everything can change. As part of the demonstration, the students experienced a car crash in this virtual reality experience.

The hope with the program is that the shock factor will be enough to discourage distracted driving.

