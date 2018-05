Home Indiana Gibson County High School Student Taken To Hospital After Being Hit By A Falling Door May 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A Gibson County Southern High School student was injured yesterday morning when an overhead door fell on the students head.

The student was taken to an Evansville hospital, where the child had emergency surgery for various injuries.

A full investigation is being launched by the school corporation to determine why the overhead door fell on the student.

No other details are available at this time.

Comments

comments