44News | Evansville, IN

High School Basketball Highlights – Dec. 30

High School Basketball Highlights – Dec. 30

December 30th, 2016 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Final Girls Basketball: Vincennes Rivet 53, Mater Dei 39

Final Boys Basketball: Southridge 44, North Knox 40

Final Boys Basketball: Pike Central 48, North Daviess 42

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© Bayou City Broadcasting of Evansville 2016. All rights reserved.