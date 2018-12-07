High School Basketball At Ford Center

History is being made in Evansville. For the first time high school basketball games are taking the court at the Ford Center downtown.

It’s an exciting experience for these high schoolers-getting to play in an arena usually reserved for college teams.

Henderson County High School Assistant Basketball Coach Brock Stone says that this is a great experience for his players. During the River City Showcase-a series of basketball games will be

played at the Ford Center.

Teams from Henderson, Evansville and Gibson County are facing off this weekend-and the players say it’s tough to get used to such a big venue.

” I mean its a way bigger, much bigger atmosphere.” I’m pretty sure we are gonna have a big student section here, lots of people it’s gonna be pretty different.” I feel good actually. I’m ready to play, said Corey Stewart.”

This event was organized by the Evansville Sports Corporation-and they hope to make it an annual event.

