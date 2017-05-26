High School Baseball/Softball Highlights and Scores

Indiana Baseball

Class 4A

Reitz – Bosse Field

Castle vs Reitz will play Friday at 4 p.m.

Harrison vs Central will play Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner of G2 vs Winner of G3

Class 3A

Jasper – Ruxer Field

G3. Jasper vs Southridge will play Monday at 11 a.m. ET.

G4. Princeton vs Pike Central will play Monday at 11 a.m. ET.

Championship: Winner of G3 vs Winner of G4

Bosse – Bruan Stadium at University of Evansville

G3. Gibson Southern vs Heritage Hills will play Monday at 10 a.m.

G4. Boonville vs Bosse will play Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner of G3 vs Winner of G4

Class 2A

South Spencer

G3. Forest Park vs South Spencer will play Friday at 5:30 p.m.

G4. Mater Dei vs North Posey will play Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner of G3 vs Winner of G4

Class 1A

Northeast Dubois

G2. Springs Valley vs Wood Memorial will play Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. CT.

G3. Cannelton vs Northeast Dubois

Championship: Winner of G2 vs Winner of G3

Indiana Softball

4A

Gibson Southern, the winner of the North Sectional, will play the winner of Floyd Central vs Seymour Tuesday. Regional times are TBA.

3A

Jasper Sectional Championship

Vincennes Lincoln vs Southridge will play Saturday at Noon.

Boonville Sectional Championship

Memorial vs Mount Vernon will pay Saturday at Noon.

A

Loogootee Sectional 63

North Daviess won the Loogottee sectional Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Loogootee.

Kentucky Baseball

10th District Championship

Muhlenberg County vs Ohio County Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky Softball

9th District Championship

Daviess County vs Apollo

