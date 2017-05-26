High School Baseball/Softball Highlights and Scores
Indiana Baseball
Class 4A
Reitz – Bosse Field
Castle vs Reitz will play Friday at 4 p.m.
Harrison vs Central will play Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner of G2 vs Winner of G3
Class 3A
Jasper – Ruxer Field
G3. Jasper vs Southridge will play Monday at 11 a.m. ET.
G4. Princeton vs Pike Central will play Monday at 11 a.m. ET.
Championship: Winner of G3 vs Winner of G4
Bosse – Bruan Stadium at University of Evansville
G3. Gibson Southern vs Heritage Hills will play Monday at 10 a.m.
G4. Boonville vs Bosse will play Monday at 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner of G3 vs Winner of G4
Class 2A
South Spencer
G3. Forest Park vs South Spencer will play Friday at 5:30 p.m.
G4. Mater Dei vs North Posey will play Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner of G3 vs Winner of G4
Class 1A
Northeast Dubois
G2. Springs Valley vs Wood Memorial will play Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. CT.
G3. Cannelton vs Northeast Dubois
Championship: Winner of G2 vs Winner of G3
Indiana Softball
4A
Gibson Southern, the winner of the North Sectional, will play the winner of Floyd Central vs Seymour Tuesday. Regional times are TBA.
3A
Jasper Sectional Championship
Vincennes Lincoln vs Southridge will play Saturday at Noon.
Boonville Sectional Championship
Memorial vs Mount Vernon will pay Saturday at Noon.
A
Loogootee Sectional 63
North Daviess won the Loogottee sectional Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Loogootee.
Kentucky Baseball
10th District Championship
Muhlenberg County vs Ohio County Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky Softball
9th District Championship
Daviess County vs Apollo