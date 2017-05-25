High School Baseball State Tournament Highlights and Scores

Indiana Baseball

Class 4A

Reitz – Bosse Field

G1/Final: Central 5, North 2

G2. Castle vs Reitz will play Friday at 4 p.m.

G3. Harrison vs Central

Championship: Winner of G2 vs Winner of G3

Class 3A

Jasper – Ruxer Field

G1/Final: Vincennes Lincoln 4, Jasper 8

G2. Southridge leads Washington 6-1 in the 5th.

G3. Jasper vs G2

G4. Princeton vs Pike Central

Championship: Winner of G3 vs Winner of G4

Bosse – Bruan Stadium at University of Evansville

G1/Final/8: Gibson Southern 7, Mt Vernon 6

G2. Memorial vs Heritage Hills will play Thursday at TBA.

G3. Gibson Southern vs Winner of G2

G4. Boonville vs Boose

Championship: Winner of G3 vs Winner of G4

Class 2A

South Spencer

G1/Final: Forest Park 5, Perry Central 2

G2. Tell City vs South Spencer will play Thursday at 7 p.m.

G3. Forest Park vs Winner of G2

G4. Mater Dei vs North Posey

Championship: Winner of G3 vs Winner of G4

Class 1A

Northeast Dubois

G1. Tecumseh vs Northeast Dubois will play Thursday at 8 p.m. CT.

G2. Springs Valley vs Wood Memorial will play Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. CT.

G3. Cannelton vs Winner of G1

Championship: Winner of G2 vs Winner of G3

Indiana Softball

4A

North Sectional 16 Championship

Final: Gibson Southern 2, Castle 1

3A

Jasper Sectional 31

Final: Jasper 0, Vincennes Lincoln 1

Game 4: Southridge vs Washington will follow Game 3.

Championship: Vincennes Lincoln vs G4 winner

Boonville Sectional 32

Game 2: Memorial 7, Heritage Hills 0

Game 3: Mount Vernon leads Boonville 1-0 in the 6th.

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

2A

Forest Park Sectional 48

Championship: South Spencer vs North Posey will play Thursday at 6 p.m. at Cedar Crest Elementary.

A

Loogootee Sectional 63

North Daviess won the Loogottee sectional Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Loogootee.

Kentucky Baseball

9th District

Daviess County leads Apollo 6-0 in the 6th.

Kentucky Softball

9th District

Owensboro Catholic vs Daviess County will play Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Daviess County.

6th District

Final/11: Union County 1, Webster County 0

*Union County senior Evyn Hendrickson pitched all 11 inning, and recorded 21 strikeouts.

The draw for the Region 2 Tournament, which includes Madisonville-North Hopkins, will play next week at Christian County. Time is TBA.

