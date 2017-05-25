High School Baseball State Tournament Highlights and Scores
Indiana Baseball
Class 4A
Reitz – Bosse Field
G1/Final: Central 5, North 2
G2. Castle vs Reitz will play Friday at 4 p.m.
G3. Harrison vs Central
Championship: Winner of G2 vs Winner of G3
Class 3A
Jasper – Ruxer Field
G1/Final: Vincennes Lincoln 4, Jasper 8
G2. Southridge leads Washington 6-1 in the 5th.
G3. Jasper vs G2
G4. Princeton vs Pike Central
Championship: Winner of G3 vs Winner of G4
Bosse – Bruan Stadium at University of Evansville
G1/Final/8: Gibson Southern 7, Mt Vernon 6
G2. Memorial vs Heritage Hills will play Thursday at TBA.
G3. Gibson Southern vs Winner of G2
G4. Boonville vs Boose
Championship: Winner of G3 vs Winner of G4
Class 2A
South Spencer
G1/Final: Forest Park 5, Perry Central 2
G2. Tell City vs South Spencer will play Thursday at 7 p.m.
G3. Forest Park vs Winner of G2
G4. Mater Dei vs North Posey
Championship: Winner of G3 vs Winner of G4
Class 1A
Northeast Dubois
G1. Tecumseh vs Northeast Dubois will play Thursday at 8 p.m. CT.
G2. Springs Valley vs Wood Memorial will play Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. CT.
G3. Cannelton vs Winner of G1
Championship: Winner of G2 vs Winner of G3
Indiana Softball
4A
North Sectional 16 Championship
Final: Gibson Southern 2, Castle 1
3A
Jasper Sectional 31
Final: Jasper 0, Vincennes Lincoln 1
Game 4: Southridge vs Washington will follow Game 3.
Championship: Vincennes Lincoln vs G4 winner
Boonville Sectional 32
Game 2: Memorial 7, Heritage Hills 0
Game 3: Mount Vernon leads Boonville 1-0 in the 6th.
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
2A
Forest Park Sectional 48
Championship: South Spencer vs North Posey will play Thursday at 6 p.m. at Cedar Crest Elementary.
A
Loogootee Sectional 63
North Daviess won the Loogottee sectional Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Loogootee.
Kentucky Baseball
9th District
Daviess County leads Apollo 6-0 in the 6th.
Kentucky Softball
9th District
Owensboro Catholic vs Daviess County will play Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Daviess County.
6th District
Final/11: Union County 1, Webster County 0
*Union County senior Evyn Hendrickson pitched all 11 inning, and recorded 21 strikeouts.
The draw for the Region 2 Tournament, which includes Madisonville-North Hopkins, will play next week at Christian County. Time is TBA.