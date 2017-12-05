Home Indiana Evansville High Point East Child Care Learning Center To Close December 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville child care learning center will close by the end of this year. The lease for High Point East is up and the building has been sold.

Director Terri Swain says the daycare will stay open through the end of this month.

The facility will ask all parents to move their children over to High Point West and will take any staff members it can to that location.

High Point West is located on Evansville’s west side located 240 Rosenberger Avenue.

Comments

comments