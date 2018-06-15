High Ozone Levels Forecast for Saturday
An Air Quality Action Day for June 16th has been issued by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
High ozone levels are forecast in Southwest Indiana, as well as West Central Indiana on Saturday.
IDEM is encouraging everyone to help reduce ozone by making these simple changes to their daily habits:
- Walking, biking, and using carpool or public transportation to get around
- Avoid drive-through windows and combine errands into one trip
- Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
- Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline powered lawn equipment after 7:00PM
- Turn off lights or set the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above in your homes
Those most sensitive to changes in air quality are children, the elderly, and individuals with heart and lung conditions.