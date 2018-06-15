Home Indiana High Ozone Levels Forecast for Saturday June 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

An Air Quality Action Day for June 16th has been issued by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

High ozone levels are forecast in Southwest Indiana, as well as West Central Indiana on Saturday.

IDEM is encouraging everyone to help reduce ozone by making these simple changes to their daily habits:

Walking, biking, and using carpool or public transportation to get around

Avoid drive-through windows and combine errands into one trip

Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline powered lawn equipment after 7:00PM

Turn off lights or set the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above in your homes

Those most sensitive to changes in air quality are children, the elderly, and individuals with heart and lung conditions.

