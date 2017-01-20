Home Kentucky High Number Of Head Lice Cases Reported In Hopkins County Schools January 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Some tri-state elementary schools are reporting higher numbers of head lice cases than in previous years. Many of those cases are coming from the Hopkins County, Kentucky School District.

During the entire 2015-2016 school year, West Broadway Elementary reported 11 cases of lice. This year so far, the school has identified 30 cases, nearly triple the number of cases compared to last year.

Hanson Elementary School reported 13 cases last school year, but as of Tuesday there have been 18 cases already identified by the school.

Southside Elementary reported 43 cases during the 2015-2016 year, but as of this week there have been 51 cases identified by school personnel.

The school created an informational page with links to lice treatments. For more information, visit Hopkins County, Kentucky Schools.

