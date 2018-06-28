Home Indiana High Levels of E. coli Close Lincoln State Park Beach June 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Lincoln State Park is closed to swimming today due to exceeded E. coli limits for a beach.

E. coli are bacteria commonly found in the environment, foods, and the intestines of people and animals.

Higher than normal levels aren’t common for beaches, but can occur after an increase of nutrients in the water following a heavy rain.

Another sample of the water will be tested, and the results will be posted as soon as they come back.

More information on E. coli can be found by clicking here.

Comments

comments